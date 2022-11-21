Thanksgiving travel in Delaware is getting close to 2019, the most comparable year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to projections from AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Nearly 150,000 Delawareans are expected to travel some distance away from home between Wednesday and Sunday. That would be up about 1% from 2021.
According to AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs Jana Tidwell, inflation at the gas pump and and elsewhere does not seem to be much of a deterrent.
"Folks tell AAA that they will adjust their spending in other areas to be able to accommodate the higher gas prices, which unfortunately for motorists will be the highest gas prices on record for the Thanksgiving Day holiday," Tidwell said.
Tidwell also said that right before and at the end of the weekend are still the times when roads are likely to be the most congested. AAA's Delaware survey indicated that 91% of travelers would go by vehicle. Avoiding peak travel times would have several benefits.
"Number one, it saves on the time that you're spending in the car. It also cuts down on the gas that you're burning while you're sitting in traffic," Tidwell said.
AAA's Delaware survey also found substantial growth in Thanksgiving travel by air, rail or even on a cruise. Tidwell said fliers should be aware that a parking plan is a necessity if flying out of Philadelphia International Airport due to limited parking.
And, on the roads, the weather has seemingly transitioned to winter in a matter of weeks. That affects things like tire pressure and battery strength.
"Coming off the summer travel season, now is the time to have your vehicle checked out ahead of the winter driving months," Tidwell said.
In the meantime, if you packing a suitcase for a few days or just making a short trip, Tidwell suggests:
"Pack your patience. You're likely going to need it."