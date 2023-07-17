Last serving Vietnam Veteran in the Senate, Senator Tom Carper joined the Wilmington VA Medical Center in advertising the benefits that come with filing a claim under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics act.
The PACT act increases and elongates eligibility for VA health care for millions of veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras and those with toxic exposures.
Vets will be eligible for one year of backdated compensation if they apply by August 9, although there’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.
Carper says, “As the last serving Vietnam Veteran in the Senate, I believe it is our sacred obligation to care for our servicemen and women – along with their families – when they return home,”
The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act helps veterans and their families in the following ways:
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for upwards of 3.5 million Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.
- Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures.
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.
- Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care.
- Helps the VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures.