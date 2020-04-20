Marisa Leuzzi is one of the growing number of coronavirus survivors, but it was what she did afterwards that kept her family whole.
The Padua alum was one of the hundreds of people who were tested at the ChristianaCare drive-thru site at Frawley Stadium on March 13. She had been feeling somewhat sick, but the public relations professional for a health care had an inkling something wasn't right.
"I grew up with asthma, so I was worried from the lung standpoint that things would accelerate, so I wanted to get tested for peace of mind."
That Tuesday, she was officially diagnosed with COVID-19, making her one of the first official cases in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
She said her battle was terrifying enough, but could have been worse.
"I didn't have to be hospitalized, luckily my asthma stayed okay with inhalers and things like that. I had a fever for eight days, so that was probably the worst of it."
Marisa wasn't her only family member battling COVID-19, though.
Coincidentally, since they hadn't made any connections in weeks, Marisa's aunt Renee Bannister started feeling ill with what turned into a much stiffer battle with the novel coronavirus.
Marisa's work in the medical field had led her to early knowledge of coalescent plasma therapy, which takes the plasma rich with COVID-19 fighting antibodies from a survivor and injects it into someone still in the heart of the battle.
"She was hospitalized and incubated. I brought it up to my uncle that I've been hearing this on the news and don't know of it's worthwhile, but bring it up to her doctors, and see what they think. They didn't have any of the clinical trials or anything set up yet."
It became a race against time.
First Marisa had to fight a site with the help of the American Red Cross where she could give her plasma, and then make sure that it went directly to her aunt. When the approval came, it was almost too late.
"It was exciting, but also nerve-wracking. I did the donation on a Tuesday, and they said it had to go through the routine testing despite them expediting it as fast as they could. That Wednesday, we got a call that they really didn't think she was going to make it through the night, and she was set up to get the donation on Thursday or Friday."
They were able to get the plasma into Bannister's system, and her niece said the results were nearly instantaneous.
"About six hours after, we saw her blood oxygen level increase by 17%, and then within three days we saw her temperature go down and her vitals start to improve. By day five, all of her vitals were back to normal and pretty stable."
Two weeks after her ventilator was operating at 90% capacity, Bannister was removed, andis now awake and able to speak. She must still undergo speech, physical, and occupational therapies before she can be considered completely recovered.
Ultimately, it was having to fight COVID-19 that allowed Leuzzi to save another life, something that holds meaning to her.
"I think that people who have gotten it almost have a gift that they can give back to others, I would encourage them to donate. That's an easy quick way they can make a difference. I was in and out in about two hours, it was very easy, the staff was great to work with, and it's something that they can look back on and be proud they were a part of."
It's a gift that allowed Marisa to keep her aunt, something that's impossible to put a value on.