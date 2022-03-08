On the back of a 14-7 vote Tuesday, state Sen. Sarah McBride's Healthy Delaware Families Act reached the halfway point on its journey through the General Assembly.
Following a two-hour discussion on the Senate floor, filled with occasionally emotional personal stories and real-life examples of both the benefits and the drawbacks elected officials saw within the legislation, McBride marked the occasion for a vote on such a significant piece of legislation, adding a bit of gravitas.
"I was thinking about the first bill that I advocated on before this chamber, and I was thinking about how, after that legislation passed, what I was so inspired by, what I was so struck by, wasn't the change that it would affect for me or my peers, but the fact that we had done something that would have a positive impact for Delawareans who I would never know in decades to come. The scale of the change that we can affect in this chamber is awe inspiring," she said. "And today, because of our work, there will be millions of Delawareans for generations to come who, when they face the most human of experiences, will have this basic but necessary support system to rely on...because of our 'yes' votes today--because of this moment."
The bill, which has undergone serious revision in the time since it was introduced, provides full-time Delaware workers, after a year at their company, with 12 weeks of paid parental leave a year, and up to 6 weeks of paid family caregiving leave, paid medical leave, or paid military leave every two years.
Through a paid leave trust created through passage of the act, funded by .08% of an employee's weekly earnings split equally between employees and employers, workers could continue to earn 80% of their average weekly wages while out for a major family or medical event.
"I think that we have jumped way ahead of where we have to, or should be today in this bill," said Sen. Dave Lawson. "I know it's taken a lot of work to get here today. But at the same time, I think we're we've jumped a bit too far."
While Republican senators expressed a variety of literal "concerns" over the course of the discussion, McBride reinforced an idea, supported by others, that the act does not create the life events that take someone away from the job. It only protects them when they must take time off.
"As far as some of the comments that I heard here today. I heard a comment where, 'People are hurting.' Yeah, people are hurting, that's why we need paid leave. People are hurting today, right? And they're going to be hurting more if we don't have paid leave," said Sen. John "Jack" Walsh. "I heard about businesses having employees that, they're going to take off, they're not going to be there. Well, guess what? They're not there now. A woman doesn't have a baby on a Friday and return to work on Monday, right? The difference is, they're getting paid. We're taking care of employees. We're taking care of workers. The businesses will survive...There's workers that are taking care of family members right now. They're taking off, but they're not being paid. They're not being paid for their suffering. Yes, there are people suffering. This is why our businesses will adapt. They will survive. It's the right thing to do."
If the bill ultimately passes in the House, where it is likely to find strong support from the Democratic majority, it wouldn't begin to take effect until 2025.
Despite Republican concerns expressed over how the bill would affect the state's small business, McBride said she's heard from businesses of every size in support of the act, from "small businesses like Dream Design LLC, medium-sized businesses like Brew Ha Ha, large businesses like ChristianaCare, [who] understand how business works, and that's why they're supporting this legislation."
The group Delaware Cares Coalition for Paid Leave celebrated Tuesday's vote as a major win.
"Today’s vote is a resounding recognition of what we as Delawareans already believe: that no one in our state of neighbors should lose their livelihood because they needed time to care for themselves or their loved one," said Delaware Care Director Liz Richards. "Our coalition of over 50 Delaware organizations thanks the members of the Senate who stood up today for Delaware families, whose lives will be changed for the better by this bill. Paid leave is the bridge to a more prosperous future and a stronger economy for all Delawareans, and the time has finally come. We now call on the Delaware House to pass the Healthy Delaware Families Act without delay."