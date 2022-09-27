Hundreds of non-custodial parents in Delaware have the legal right to drive again.
Officials say a listening session held by the Division of Child Support Services revealed more than 1,000 people still had their driver's licenses suspended despite being in compliance with their child support obligation.
Letters are being sent to notify affected parents that the suspension of their licenses has been lifted. They will still need to pay any fees associated with having their licenses reinstated.
Officials say DCSS can suspend driver’s, recreational, business, and professional licenses for parents who owe at least $3,500 in past due child support and have not made a payment in the past 60 days.
Any parent seeking assistance with paying their child support can contacting the Division of Child Support Services at 302-577-7171. To learn more, visit DCSS’s website.