From vehicles with 18 wheels, to four, to now none, gas prices are skyrocketing, and every wallet is feeling it.
"Everybody's feeling the pain at the pump, and the Ferry's not immune from that," said Jim Salmon, Public Information Officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
Beginning April 1, 2022, Salmon said the Cape May-Lewes Ferry would be implementing a $2-per-trip surcharge for all vehicle fares. The surcharge does not apply to pedestrians, and it increases by a $1 for each 25¢-per-gallon increase beyond the benchmark that automatically engages the countermeasure.
Salmon stressed the surcharge is definitely not a permanent part of the ferry's pricing structure - though it could get worse before it gets better.
"The surcharge rate will be reevaluated the 15th of the month, to determine whether or not it's going to be reduced, or increased, or eliminated," Salmon said. "The fuel surcharge is not a permanent part of fare structure here. It's turned on and off as the price of fuel that the authority pays for fluctuates, so as price of fuel drops below our benchmark, the surcharge is eliminated."
Salmon says they're working hard trying not to pass on too much of their pump pain to the paying customers, but the gas price trends of recent have left the Ferry's finances in a significant hole.
"Our budgeted number [for fuel,] we're exceeding that by probably around $700,000 for the year," he said. "To continue this track--and this only offsets a small portion of that--the rest will be absorbed in the authority's budget. So what we're trying to do is just defray some of that cost."
He said the DRBA have some budget flexibility, and if a mid-year special appropriation becomes necessary, the board will address it at that time, but currently, Salmon said the worst case scenario looks like the shortage will just be absorbed.