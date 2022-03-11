A St. Paddy's Day tradition returns to Wilmington Saturday, but before an expectedly rainy parade steps off along King Street, first the street had to don the appropriate attire for the day.
"It's a ceremony," said Jimmy Mallon, President of the Irish Culture Club of Delaware, on Friday, March 11, 2022. "Every year, we kick off the parade week with the mayor coming out and painting the line here."
"Chicago paints the river, we paint the street," added Kevin Freel of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the parade had been absent for the last two years. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said its return is a sign of hope for life getting back to the way things used to be.
"It all feels good. We're all trying to adjust to normal. But I think it's way better than not having it. I mean, we feel good," Purzycki said. "I mean, we're just trying to figure it out. Everything's changed. The pandemic seems to be over-ish, but people are working at home, people working from home don't come in and eat at restaurants. So it takes away from some of the activity down here. The great thing about things like this is it draws people back in the city, and it just normalizes all those great traditions we've had for years."
The weather report is looking a little daunting, with a potential bomb cyclone headed to the Northeast. Despite this, Patrick James Kelly, who dresses up as the holiday's namesake each year for the parade, says a little bad weather can't hold him back, though it might make him more selective about his outfit.
"It felt great until we got the weather report, but we're still here having some fun," he said. "Rain can't stop us. Now, snow---actually, I was the only one to march years ago. There was one guy in the parade: me. In 17 inches of snow, I still walked down the street. I just may not be dressed as St. Patrick because those robes do not tolerate water."
Looming rain or no, the sun was shining brightly Friday as the community gathered to get ready for Saturday's parade, and moods were high.
"It feels awesome," Freel said. "It actually feels awesome to be back out here and be able to celebrate and be with each other and just enjoy the holiday.
"The Irish community is fantastic. And they really feel this," Purzycki added. "It's not just a celebration, it's kind of a family tradition. And when you get together with all these folks, you can understand how they feel. It's just who we are."
For the parade Saturday, the following roads will be closed:
- King Street from East 2nd Street to East 15th Street
- East 4th Street from Walnut to Shipley Street
- East 8th Street from Walnut to Market Street
- 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Streets, from King to Market Street
- 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Streets, from French to Market Street
- Southbound vehicular traffic on North Market Street will also be diverted to North Park Drive - West 18th Street prior to the Market Street Bridge
Parking will be prohibited in the following locations:
- On 10th Street, from North King Street to North Shipley Street
- On the unit block of East 11th Street, between North Market Street and North King Street
- On North Shipley Street, from 4th Street to 5th Street