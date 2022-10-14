Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police.
Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
The suspects got away with some cash. However, a vehicle description led to a traffic stop conducted by Newark Police in the area of Route 4 and Gender Road. 31-year-old Christopher Harmon and 28-year-old Andre Harmon were arrested without incident.
Harmon and Harmon were charged with robbery, conspiracy and wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. They were being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $67,000 cash bond.
Friday at about 4:03 a.m., a robbery was reported at the Shell Dash-In store on Route 273 at Harmony Road. A man came in, showed a handgun to an employee at the counter and demanded money. The suspect, who was wearing a mask, received some cash and was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road.
State Police said no surveillance photos are available, but police are asking that anyone with information contact detectives at 302-365-8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.