A Wilmington man and a New Castle woman are facing charges after County Police say they were stopped in a stolen car.
According to police, 34-year-old Walter Lafferty was identified as a suspect in a burglary at an occupied home last Friday in the Newark area.
Wednesday, police say Lafferty was located with a woman in a stolen vehicle in the Claymont area, and tried to run away - tossing a bag that later was found to contain a handgun.
A search of the vehicle also turned up some crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and stolen property.
31-year-old Samantha Davis was taken into custody without incident.
County Police listed these charges against Lafferty:
Samantha Davis is facing these charges, according to police:
Two felony counts of receiving stolen property over $1,500.00.
Three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.