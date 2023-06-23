A Wilmington man and a New Castle woman are facing charges after County Police say they were stopped in a stolen car.

According to police, 34-year-old Walter Lafferty was identified as a suspect in a burglary at an occupied home last Friday in the Newark area.

Wednesday, police say Lafferty was located with a woman in a stolen vehicle in the Claymont area, and tried to run away - tossing a bag that later was found to contain a handgun.

A search of the vehicle also turned up some crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and stolen property.

31-year-old Samantha Davis was taken into custody without incident.

County Police listed these charges against Lafferty:

Two felony counts of burglary in the first degree.
 
One felony count of burglary in the third degree.
 
Three misdemeanor counts of theft under $1,500.00.
 
Nine misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a payment card.
 
One felony count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
 
One felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.
 
One misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
 
Two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.
 
One felony count of receiving stolen property over $1,500.00.
 
Walter Lafferty was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $81,500.00 cash bail.

Samantha Davis is facing these charges, according to police:

Two felony counts of receiving stolen property over $1,500.00.

Three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.

Samantha Davis was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Delores J Baylor Correctional Institution after failing to post $3,250.00 secured bail.

