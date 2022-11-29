Two people - one a 16-year-old male - have been arrested on weapons-related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Route 40 and 896 in Glasgow.
Delaware State Police said a trooper pulled over a vehicle due to a concealed registration plate last Friday, and smelled marijuana. During a pat-down search, police said two passengers were found to have handguns tucked into their waistbands and that the weapon in the juvenile's possession had been reported stolen by New Castle City Police.
According to police, 19-year-old Alex Weakley of New Castle was also charged with possessing a firearm he was not allowed to possess because of previous convictions for two violent felonies.
Delaware State Police released these charges:
Alex Weakley
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Weakley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $15,000 cash bond.
16-year-old juvenile
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
The juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of marijuana (civil) and a traffic violation.