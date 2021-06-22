Two individuals have been charged in connection to a mid-June shooting, Dover Police announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, Shakur Peck, 24, and Tanesha Milbourne, 38, both of Dover, were charged for their roles in the shooting of a 26-year-old man along Fairway Lakes Drive on June 16, 2021.

The victim had been shot in the face, arms, and torso, police said at the time.

Both were arrested at the Dover Inn at 428 North DuPont Highway, where a loaded handgun was discovered in the tank of the hotel room's toilet.

Peck was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $264,200 cash bond.

Milbourne was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, tampering with physical evidence, and drug paraphernalia. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $64,200 cash bond.