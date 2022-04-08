Two men who allegedly choked a man out and pistol-whipped a woman in the face in an attempt to learn the location of a safe inside a Newark-area residence have been arrested and charged, New Castle County Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, 31-year-old Keron Flowers was an acquaintance to the 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman whose residence he visited along Erskine Court in the Greenbridge community with 26-year-old Isiah Boykin on March 24, 2022.
While there, Flowers forced the male victim onto the bed at gunpoint and began choking him out, according to police. Boykin attempted to learn the location of a safe from the woman, who he then allegedly started hitting about the face with a gun of his own, authorities said.
The woman was able to flee into her driveway and scream for help, which caused the man to flee in a Hyundai Tucson. New Castle County Police were able to stop the vehicle near Buttonwood and Railroad avenues, but were only able to take Flowers into custody at this time, as Boykin fled.
Ultimately, police said they took Boykin into custody on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at an area motel.
Each of the suspects has been charged with the felonies first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree assault, strangulation, two counts aggravated menacing, and second-degree conspiracy, and the misdemeanors third-degree assault and two counts terroristic threatening.
Flowers was additionally charged with felony wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $135,000.
Boykin was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, offensive touching, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was held in lieu of $138,000 cash bond.