An investigation kicked off at the beginning of 2021 has led to two individuals facing charges they were selling heroin, fentanyl, and crack throughout New Castle County, authorities said Wednesday.
According to New Castle County Police, 33-year-old Pierre Johnson, of Smyrna, and 28-year-old Naomi Patrick-Smith, of Centervile, were arrested when a search warrant was executed at the latter's residence in the 5000 block of Old Kennett Pike.
Johnson was spotted attempting to flee the residence from a second-floor bedroom window, then climbed back inside, but tossed a handgun to the group before heading back in, authorities said.
Police said a search of the residence turned up the handgun, 20.8 grams of heroin packaged for sale, a pair of digital scales, five tablets of MDMA, multiple cellphones, and $500 in cash.
Johnson was charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier III quantity, two counts possession possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree conspiracy, as well as the misdemeanors resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $86,000 cash bond.
Smith was charged with the felonies possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier III quantity and second-degree conspiracy. She was committed to the custody of the DOC in lieu of $52,000 secured bond.