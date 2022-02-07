Two men who injured an innocent bystander during a shootout with each other in Middletown in early January have been arrested and charged in connection to the event, authorities said Monday.
According to Middletown Police, 18-year-old Jermaine King and 19-year-old Anthony Hobbs, both of Middletown, were shooting at each other around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, when a bystander sitting in a vehicle nearby suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head.
Several vehicles were also struck during their exchange of gunfire, police said.
King was arrested on February 1, 2022, ad charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal mischief, and discharge of a rifle or other explosives. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $45,000 secured bond.
Hobbs turned himself in on February 4, 2022, and was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, and discharging a rifle or other explosives. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $73,500 cash bond.