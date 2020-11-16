Two individuals who allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery on a 52-year-old woman after she used a Brandywine Hundred Wawa ATM in early October were charged Friday, Delaware State Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, Zachary Samluk and Hannah DiDonato, both 23 and of Claymont, robbed the victim on October 3, 2020, around 10:10 a.m. as she was walking back to her car after using the convenience store ATM at 1702 Rocky Run Parkway.
Samluk forcibly took the money from the victim during a physical altercation, then ran to a waiting vehicle being driven by DiDonato, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Samluk and DiDonato were arrested on November 13, 2020, and each charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. Both were released on $6,000 unsecured bond.