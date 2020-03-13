Two men are facing gun and drug charges following a traffic stop in Newark that led to the search of a nearby hotel room, authorities announced Friday.
According to Newark Police, a vehicle occupied by Marquis Martin-Hair, of Bear, and Mark Clarke, of Newark, both 21, was pulled over in the 1100 block of South College Avenue on Thursday, March 12, 2020, on suspicions they were dealing drugs.
Police said both Martin-Hair and Clarke were found in possession of prescription pills and a small amount of marijuana, while Clarke was also found in possession of a handgun. A search of the vehicle revealed packaging paraphernalia, according to police. A search of a nearby hotel room rented by the suspects revealed additional marijuana packaged for sale and a prescription medicine bottle with its label removed, authorities said.
Each of the men was charged with three counts possession with intent to deliver drugs, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Clarke was also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Martin-Hair was released on $11,500 unsecured bond, while Clarke was released on $26,500 unsecured bond.