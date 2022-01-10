Two Alabamians have been charged with traveling with drugs and an assault rifle through Newark following a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday.
According to Newark Police, 37-year-old Margo Yother, of Dadeville, was driving with 32-year-old Roger Reardon, of Alexander City, around 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, when the pair was pulled over in the area of South College Avenue near West Chestnut Hill Road for travelling without a registration plate.
Authorities said the stopping officer observed a package of methamphetamine on the floor of the vehicle, and a searched turned up 11 grams of meth, 30 grams of marijuana, and an AR-15 and two loaded magazines.
Each was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity (meth), possession of marijuana, and possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Yother was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $96,401 cash bond. Reardon was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $45,200 cash bond.