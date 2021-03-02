Celebrating First Women in the First State, two local organizations will bring in special guests during Women's History Month to examine Native American culture, the roles women played in their tribes, and how those reflect the evolution of women's rights in America.
First, on March 20, 2021, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (DHCA) and The Old State House will present a virtual lecture from Theo Braunskill, an Elders Council member of the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware.
"We are taking a look at Native American women and the role that women play in that culture. We're looking at women in leadership for literally tens of thousands of years," said site supervisor Nena Todd on WDEL's DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur.
To contextualize the suffrage movement in the United States, Todd said it helps to look at a culture that has always include women in its power structure.
"In Native American culture, women are always a big part of leadership. This is the 101st anniversary of the women's right to vote. So I thought we would just take a look at how that all started, because native women had always had the right to vote," she said. "It's not just with the Lenapé tribe, but most Native American tribes in North and Central America, the women always had the right to vote. Actually, there were some communities in which only the women could vote."
The second event will take place March 25th, when the DHCA and the Zwaanendael Museum will present a virtual lecture from Dr. Bonnie Hall, a member of the Nanticoke Indian Association working to have a marker installed in Millsboro to commemorate her tribe's history in the area.
"We really wanted to approach this from a different angle, and instead of taking Women's History Month to talk about women in history, we wanted to actually bring a presentation coming from a woman who is a historian," Zwaanendael Museum lead interpreter Kaitlyn Dikes told MacArthur. "We wanted to turn the idea of Women's History Month a little bit on its head, and reach out to a woman who's done a lot of her own research, to talk about her own relationships with her local history. So that's kind of what we decided to do: flip it around and have a local female historian come and talk about her People's History."
Despite being a deep part of Delaware's rich history, Dikes said many people don't even realize the First State has so much of its past rooted in Native American culture.
"I think a lot of people come and they visit our beach area, and they have no idea that they're just down the street from the Nanticoke Indian Museum, and that there's this incredible, very long and involved cultural resource here," she said. "I think most people come to visit us just do not realize."
It's as important now to study historical cultures as ever before, especially to see how communities grow and adapt.
"Environments change all the time, and they have over the course of the dawn of human beings," Todd said. "Cultures and populations of people, they have to change and adapt to the environment while sometimes still hanging on to traditions as well. That is the challenge that a lot of communities face. And I think they are working very diligently to adapt and to still acknowledge their history."
Both events will be streamed online for free. More information on the Old State House's First Women in the First State can be found on their Facebook page, where the event will be streamed, while more information on the Zwaanendael Museum's Lasting Legacy: Honoring the Nanticoke Indian Tribe can be found on their own page. For the latter, preregistration is required for the Zoom presentation.