Two teen girls were charged on Christmas Day with first-degree robbery when a police officer came across them while they were in the process of committing the act in the city's Hilltop section, Wilmington Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, an officer on patrol in the 1300 block of Lancaster Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on December 25, 2021, spotted a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old committing a robbery.
The pair fled on foot, but were ultimately taken into custody by assisting units, police said. In addition to the robbery charge, they were each additionally charged with second-degree conspiracy. Each was released on $6,000 unsecured bond.