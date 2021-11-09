Two 15-year-old boys were charged with robbing a 24-year-old man at gunpoint near the Claymont Elementary School as the victim walked home from work Monday, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, the victim was walking home along a pathway between the school at 3401 Green Street and a neighboring building around 3:30 p.m. on November 8, 2021, when a large group of juveniles followed him to the I-95 pedestrian overpass.
As he crossed the bridge, three juveniles approached the victim, with one displaying a handgun while a second physically assaulted the victim and took his shoulder bag.
Troopers responding to the area located a 15-year-old male from Wilmington hiding behind a shed at a residence on Seminole Avenue and a black .25-caliber handgun in "close proximity." The second suspect, from Claymont, and third boy were also located in the area.
The Wilmington teen was charged with the felonies possession of a firearm by a person prohibited-juvenile, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangering, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $69,000 secured bond.
The Claymont teen was charged with the felonies first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $31,000 secured bond.
The third juvenile was not charged.