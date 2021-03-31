Delaware has seen an explosion of parents staying at home during the pandemic with an increase of 250%, according to a new survey, and finishes second in a survey of states with the most stay-at-home parents.
With 1.6% of families reporting one parent staying at home and not working a regular job prior to the pandemic according to base data collected by MagnifyMoney from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, that percentage jumped to 5.6% in 2021. Only Mississippi outpaced Delaware with more parents staying at home, where a 306% increase led to a jump from 1.6% to 6.5%.
Nationwide, the average increase was 60%, with an average jump from 1.5% pre-COVID to 2.4% currently. Only four states showed a decrease during that same time period, with California leading the way with a 16% decrease, followed by Louisiana with a 11% decrease. California also had a noteworthy increase in jobs lost during the pandemic which, at 8.3%, was two percentage points higher than the national average.
From February 2020, just prior to the onset of the global pandemic, through December of that same year, 9.9 million jobs disappeared because of COVID-19--9.1% of the workforce lost their jobs in Delaware alone, compared to the 6.5% national average--and during that period, child care options disappeared as states closed facilities, disabilities or health issues forced more parents to stay home, and an increasing ability to do a job in a remote setting all led to more parents staying home, the study said.
Though Mississippi and Delaware had the highest increase in total families with a parent staying at home, the District of Columbia had the largest increase in percentage, with a 317% increase from .6% to 2.5%.
For even more information, visit MagnifyMoney.