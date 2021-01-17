The company that runs Wilmington's Ladybug Music Festival wants you to know it's come through the pandemic-related lockdown with flying colors, and is ready to bring you more music this year.
Gable Music Ventures co-owner Gayle Dillman said she and colleague Jeremy Hebbel realized business wasn't going to continue as usual around April of last year.
"And so we teamed up with (Wilmington's) Jet Phynx Films, and we took the event digital for 2020, and that was really awesome, because we got to reach out to artists that we never would have been able to employ, just because of budget," said Dillman.
This year, Dillman says the Ladybug Festival, spotlighting female musicians, is tentatively planned for July, and this Tuesday, there's a free YouTube concert called Good Things Coming, featuring artists from across Delaware.
You can find out more at gablemusicventures.com.