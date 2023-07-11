A second round of funding from Delaware's settlement with opioid makers and distributors is one step closer to approval.
$10-million in funds were available, but requests to support various programs and initiatives totaled about $74-million. 38 applicants were approved by the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, to be acted upon by the Behavioral Health Consortium.
"It is so important, as I say, sometimes I sound like a broken record but I'm going to say it again: every dollar we spend must be used to save lives in our state," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. Jennings co-chairs the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission.
"We have a crisis," Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said, referencing indications that there were 17 apparent fatal overdoses in Delaware during 4th of July week. Hall-Long chairs the Behavioral Health Consortium and co-chairs the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission.
Applicants for funding who were not approved in this round may apply in the future. The Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission is charged with distributing more than $250-million in settlement funds to improve substance use treatment services and combat the opioid crisis.
"What concerns me sometimes is making sure that we hit all marginalized individuals," State Representative Kendra Johnson said. Johnson is a member of the POSDC. "Not just what we think these people look like, but every cross-section."