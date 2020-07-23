Stressed-out local parents voiced their concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the reopening of schools, and what they'd need to feel comfortable with a return to in-person instruction in a COVID-19 world in a survey by education non-profit Rodel.
Their comments come as Delaware deals with one of the biggest challenges of the coronavirus pandemic--how to safely reopen schools. Districts are preparing for three different scenarios -- green, yellow, and red -- which indicate the severity of spread of COVID-19 in the community. Earlier this week, Governor Carney indicated it was "likely" schools reopen under the yellow scenario which means moderate spread of COVID-19 and a likely use of a hybrid mix of in-person and virtual instruction.
Rodel's non-scientific survey of 1,000 parents--most who were from New Castle County and have reliable access to WiFi--found that the top three concerns for parents, during the pandemic were:
- Socialization
- Balancing work and family demands with caring for children
- Providing children with education and interaction with family and friends
Fourth on their list of concerns was COVID-19. Sixty-two percent of parents said they were concerned about being able to protect their family from exposure to the contagious respiratory virus.
"While most parents did worry about the soclization piece, the parents that had younger children said that they were most worried about balancing that work and family demand," said Diane Frentzel, a program manager for Delaware Readiness Teams, who spoke in a Zoom presentation Thursday.
Fifty-seven percent of parents said they're concerned about their own mental health and wellness while 55 percent said they're concerned about their children's mental health. Others expressed concerns about meeting financial needs and taking care of elderly family members.
Those concerns change based on the age of children:
Returning to School
Overall, parents said they want children to return to school for socialization, education, and child care--so they can work, but they expressed major concerns about health and safety, especially for young children and children with disabilities.
Parents also said, in order to feel "comfortable" sending their children to child care, school, or camp, they want alerts if anyone tests positive, daily cleaning routines, limited class sizes, and temperature checks. Lowest on their list of priorities--changes in transportation.
"The CDC guidelines for opening school in the fall are unrealistic. There will be no real instruction happening, only policing the students to keep their masks on and stay away from each other," one parent said.
Parents also expressed concerns surrounding a resurgence of COVID-19, a need to protect students and staff, and families at homes.
"Having a child under two who can't wear a mask. How will centers ensure kids under two are protected?" one parents asked.
Another said they're concerned about: "A spike in the virus returning jeopardizing health and closing schools again."
But even if in-person instruction does resume, parents still have concerns about the social and emotional well-being of their children.
"My biggest concern is that schools will have so many restrictions that it will not be a productive and safe space for children," one said.
Another said: "I have a 3.5 year old and socialization and interaction with others is crucial at this stage, and I'm very concerned he won't be able to do that in a way that allows for safety, but also fro him and others to still be kids."
Others expressed concerns about hygiene and enforcing social distancing among young children, particularly in early child care centers.
Remote Learning
When it comes to remote learning, which many students took part in when school buildings were shuttered at the start of the pandemic in March, parents seemed dissatisfied.
"Our district's plan of 'no new learning' at the elementary level was unacceptable. The district learning materials were well-below grade level," one parent said.
"My experience was that academic expectations were continually lowered," another parent said.
"I wish my kids could have been exposed to more interactive learning with their teachers as opposed to links to learning," another respondent expressed.
The survey did not show results on whether families preferred a return to in-person instruction, remote learning, or a hybrid mix of both, but one respondent said:
"Please send them back to school. Remote learning is incredibly difficult with multiple children. I believe my children will thrive academically in the school building with their teacher."
Another expressed concern about their ability to stay employed, if schools don't reopen.
"If schools are closed, but my job is not, I worry about having to quit my job and losing my income and my family's insurance," one parents said.
More on the survey
The survey was distributed via email and social media between May 26 through June 22--months after the initial declaration of a State of Emergency. It's goal is so Rodel and readiness teams can better serve families as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Among those surveyed, 52 percent use public K-12 schools, about 50 percent said they were "essential personnel" during the pandemic while 57 percent said their employer gave them time off to support their families. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said that someone in their household who was working remotely or was working from home as a result of the pandemic. Thirty-three percent said they or someone in their households were laid-off or furloughed during the pandemic.
When asked what the impact on one's household would be if child care or school did not re-open when a parent was expected to return to work the answers, some said it would be devastating while others said they'd be unable to work. Others said they'd continue to work from home but struggle to keep their kids active, while others said they kids would be unproductive.
More than eight of 10 parents said their stress level is somewhat or much higher than usual due to the pandemic and 99 percent of parents said the crisis changed their routine, making it very or somewhat disruptive.
Sixty-one percent of parents with students with disabilities, said pandemic was very disruptive to their child's routine.
Read more on Rodel's survey: