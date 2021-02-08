Newark City Council voted to reject a planned five-story mixed-use project on Main Street over concerns about losing parking spaces.
In a 4-3 vote, council denied a requested parking waiver from Newark developer George Danneman to convert a two-story building at 132 East Main Street that houses Tasty Wok, Playa Bowls, and the former Margherita's Pizza into a five-story complex that would have included 28 student-intended apartments along with two of the restaurants.
At issue was the project's scale, which would have eliminated some city-leased parking places on the property owned by Danneman as part of Lot 4 in the city.
According to numbers discussed at the meeting, 19 spots would have been lost, with 14 spaces being retained.
Danneman leases the land for the parking spaces to Newark at the rate of $1/year according to his attorney John Tracey.
Councilman Chris Hamilton, who told council he's not planning to run for another term, said Newark needs to be gaining parking spaces, not losing them.
"We have a downtown parking problem, and people want to blow that off in the hopes that people will be riding in here on horses, unicorns, spacecraft, or something. They're going to be brining cars, and they're going to want a place to park."
Mayor Jerry Clifton provided the fourth no-vote, and said despite the plan going 5-0 through the Newark Planning Commission, he couldn't overlook the parking loss.
"I think we've given up some of our control that our neighbors throughout Newark expect us to have, especially with parking as several members of council have mentioned."
The vote came after a five-minute recess when it became clear that a rejection by council of the parking waiver would mean Danneman could not come back with another parking waiver request for that property for two years.
The parking waiver was for the 67 spaces that would be required for the 28 planned apartment units, 15 two-bedroom, 9 four-bedroom, and 4 six-bedroom, plus the restaurants.
Tracey spoke with Danneman, who gave the go ahead to take the risk.
"My client's desire at this point is to go ahead on this project and get the city's will on this project."
That vote was 3-yes (Travis McDermott, Jason Lawhorn, Jay Bancroft), 4-no (Jerry Clifton, Sharon Hughes, Chris Hamilton, James Horning).
The result means a project that started as a 10-story hotel with parking garage now is left with an uncertain future.