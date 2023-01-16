Parking lot behind the Main Street Galleria in Newark

It's about to become more expensive to park in downtown Newark.

Most on-street parking will jump to $2.25/hour, with parking lots costing $2/hour beginning on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The increase was passed during last year's budget process, city the city estimating the increased fees will net an extra $213,500 annually.

Councilman John Suchanec praised the increase during the budget vote, which also included a property tax increase of 5%.

"I think that's a reasonable tax increase, and I also think that the parking rates are fair because we're not the most expensive place, and we're not the least expensive place, we're competitive with our parking rates."

Wilmington charges $1.00/hour for on-street parking, but private lots often cost significantly more, and vary more than Newark's lots.

There are some exceptions to Newark's $2.25/hour rate, as Lovett Avenue and Haines Street south of Delaware Avenue will be set at $2.00/hour.

In addition, during the off-season for UD students -- December 16-January 15, and June 16-August 15 annually -- the previous rates of $1.25/hour on-street (except Lovett/Haines) and $1.00/hour municipal lot (and Lovett/Haines) will be in effect.

It is Newark's first parking fee increase since 1999.

