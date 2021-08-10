The scores are in and not enough students in Delaware are meeting proficiency levels on state assessments though fewer students than ever took the tests.
Just over 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored proficient on the English/language arts portion of the state assessment. In mathematics, just 26 percent of students in those grade levels saw proficiency. Just 60% of students in grades 3-8 took the standardized test.
On the science assessment, just 24% of students scored proficient while 30% scored proficient in social studies. Just under half of of eligible students in the state participated in the science and social studies exam.
Students with cognitive disabilities who took the alternative assessment, saw proficiency rates of 26% in English/language arts, 21% in math, 13% in science, the Delaware Department of Education data showed. Fifty-eighty percent of eligible students took the alternative exam.
Seventy-one percent of high school students took the SAT. Among them, there was a 49% proficiency rate on reading and writing while 28% achieved proficiency in math. Forty-four percent of students scored proficient on the essay section of the college entrance exam.
State assessments were waived for the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19, but were required in the 2020-2021 school year. Theresa Bennett, director of the Office of Assessment within the Delaware Department of Education cautioned despite the requirement, participation rates were far lower than in a normal school year all due to COVID.
"Our districts and charters did a phenomenal job trying to bring kids in, but circumstances were very very different from one district or one charter to another," she said in a virtual briefing Monday. "Thinking about like spread in particular areas, transportation, just there were so many factors that were involved."
That lack of participation makes these test scores unable to be compared to past years. But the data can be used to help combat learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming school year.
"We'll be able to look at student IDs and match IDs to see what's happened in the past, and also, just to sort of keep an eye on what's happening moving forward," Bennett told WDEL. "We're most concerned about, obviously, accelerating learning and what's happening moving forward, and seeing how this group--this participating group--how they've done in different areas, we're going to be looking at a lot of different data points to make sense of this and really use it in light of moving kids forward," she said.
Scores and participation rates varied dramatically among schools and districts. To see the full results, click here.
Families received their student's report via mail last month while educators received the results a few weeks after students took the test.
"Educators and school-based staff have faced and risen to meet unprecedented challenges in the past year. The assessment results will be used to help all of us educators better understand the needs of our students so we can more effectively support them," said State Education Secretary Susan Bunting in a prepared statement.
Here's a look at the Delaware Dept. of Education's summary: