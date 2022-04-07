A bill that would provide full-time workers in Delaware access to up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for certain events is expected to pass a House Committee Thursday.
Senate Substitute 2 for SB 1, The "Healthy Delaware Families Act", offers family and medical leave benefits of up to 80% of their average weekly wages in the following circumstances:
- To address a worker’s own serious health condition.
- To care for a family member with a serious health condition.
- To bond and care for a new child.
- To address the impact of a family member’s military deployment
The program would be paid by a payroll contribution of 0.04% from both the employer and the employee, with the employer having the option to pay for the entire 0.08%.
"Too many Delaware families are forced to sacrifice their income and their financial security precisely when they need it most," State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont) told the House Health & Human Development Committee on Wednesday.
State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte), who is leading the effort in the House, echoed her Senate colleague.
"We need to be able to make sure employees are able to be with their loved ones, their close family loved ones, when they experience a medical emergency or medical condition."
The Healthy Delaware Families Act is expected to cost over $21 million in Fiscal Year 2023, including $17.7 million in start-up costs.
Republican members of the committee all voted against having the bill leave the committee, with one major sticking point being whether the Department of Labor or an outside vendor should be responsible for the program, after DOL had initial struggles with the COVID-19 unemployment surge.
The committee also heard from Mike O'Halloran, Delaware's Director of the National Federal of Independent Businesses, who said 75% of his group's members are against SB1.
"This bill does, to a certain degree, infer that employees of small businesses are replaceable for up to three months out of the year, and that's simply not the fact at our small businesses."
O'Halloran added that small businesses don't need mandates about leave.
"They will bend over backwards to accommodate the leave needs of their employees. The tools they need instead are access to fraud plans, improved infrastructure, and an educated workforce. These are the sort of things small businesses are demanding of their policy makers."
Contributions to the fund would not be required until January 1, 2025.
The bill did not immediately pass the committee on Wednesday, as only 12 of the members were present, and the vote went 7-5, with the 7 not creating a majority of the entire committee.
State Rep. Charles Postles (D-Frederica) agreed to give Committee Chair State Rep. David Bentz the option to "walk the bill", which would allow the two absent representatives, Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Rep. Sean Lynn, who missed due to a funeral and being sick, the opportunity to sign the bill on Thursday. Both are listed as co-sponsors.
SB 1 passed the senate by a similar partisan 14-7 margin.