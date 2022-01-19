Drivers who illegally pass a Red Clay school bus with its red lights on starting next week are likely going to need to check their mailboxes.
Red Clay is planning to begin another pilot program that uses video cameras on the buses to detect if a driver has passed while the red lights are flashing, and its stop arm extended while picking up or dropping off children.
According to State Senator Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), a program last year led to 268 violations in just 67 days.
Another survey of bus drivers throughout Delaware on May 4, 2018 reported 572 illegal passes, including 8 on the right side, where the exit doors are located.
Of those 572, 296 were from drivers approaching from behind the bus, while 294 took place in the morning.
"I know we're busy, and we all want to get to work, but if you see yellow flashes, red flashes, and that bus arm comes out, please stop, if not, you will likely receive a violation if it is a Red Clay bus," District Superintendent Dorrell Green said during Wednesday's School Board meeting.
The civil violations, meaning no points will be put on your license, come with a $100 first-offense fine, with each subsequent violation being valued at $500.
The cameras will be operated by Gatekeeper, who already operates other technology on Red Clay buses.
While the cameras are set to begin operating next week, violators will initially only be receiving warnings in the mail.
Delaware and Red Clay are still working on getting the tickets into the DELJIS [Delaware Criminal Justice Information System], which handles traffic tickets.
Program Director Ted Ammann told WDEL he is hopeful the system will be fully functional by March.
There will be an appeals process available at the district's new DontRushTheRed website, which will offer details on Delaware's school bus law, plus the opportunity to see a 15 second video clip of your alleged violation.
Appeals would go through the Justice of the Peace Court.
The pilot program is only for Red Clay School District buses, although Ammann said he has received interest from other districts to see how the cameras work in Red Clay, before possibly bringing them to other parts of Delaware.