Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.