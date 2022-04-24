A non-profit group that provides pets for therapy visits is hosting an event in Dewey Beach starting Friday, and you and your furbaby might want to check it out.
Clarice Ritchie with Paws for People said the event, called "Doodles in Dewey," focuses on poodles cross-bred with other types of dogs.
"So we have labradoodles and golden doodles and sheep-a-doodles and bern-a doodles, and it's a large gathering of those pups to romp on the beach," said Ritchie.
Ritchie said her group uses people from the community and their personal pets to comfort people in various situations.
"One-on-one visitation--in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, drug and alcohol rehab--anyplace where somebody would benefit from interacting with a gentle, affectionate pet," said Ritchie.
You can find out more about Doodles in Dewey, and Paws for People in general, at the group's website, pawsforpeople.org.