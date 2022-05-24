Delaware's Joint Finance Committee has approved a plan to give raises to state workers and retirees.
The proposal must be voted on by the full General Assembly as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The increases range between 2.3% and 9%, with the largest pay hikes going towards the lowest pay grades.
In addition, state pensioners would see a two to three percent increase, depending on date of retirement.
Collective bargaining units, like educators, would receive previously negotiated increases.
All state workers would also get a $500 bonus.
According to the JFC, the average state employee makes $49,000 a year.