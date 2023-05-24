State of Delaware employees will get raises of 3% to 9% under a pay package approved by the Joint Finance Committee in the General Assembly.
Workers at the lower end of the pay scale would get the higher percentage increase, with raises included for educators and extra pay for teachers as well. The state has been looking to fill numerous vacancies and to deal with competition by the private sector.
Collective bargaining units would receive raises according to what has been negotiated. The average state employee's salary is just over $52,000.
The JFC is now in the Budget Mark-up process and will produce a budget to be voted on in the House and Senate.
“We owe it to our dedicated state workers to compensate them fairly and offer meaningful opportunities for career advancement. As we responsibly did last year, we’re targeting working Delawareans who most need a raise,” Representative William Carson, D-Smyrna said. Carson is chair of the Joint Finance Committee. “The cost of goods and services have been increasing rapidly, forcing working families to make tough decisions that no one should have make. By continuing to use a sliding scale for raises, we are ensuring all employees receive a raise, but we’re preventing those on the lower end of the pay scale from falling further behind.”
“An investment in our state workforce is an investment in the critical services our communities depend on,” Senator Trey Paradee, D-Dover, JFC Co-chair said. “Over the winter, nearly every department of state government rang the alarm about their struggles with staff shortages due at least in part to state salaries coming in at below market rate. As we compete for human infrastructure with major corporations in the area, we need to remain competitive if we are going to hope to maintain the level of services our state provides at its current level. The operating budget we are crafting this week is not the final investment in our state workforce that needs to be made, but it is a strong step in the right direction.”