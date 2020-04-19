All eyes are on Congress as lawmakers try to hammer out a deal to re-fund the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, intended as a lifeline to small companies put down for the count by the coronavirus shutdown.
Carson Dempsey owns Sprint Quality Printing in Talleyville, and said the shutdown is a first for him.
"I've been in business (for) 28 years (and) never experienced this," said Dempsey.
Dempsey's company has lost 80 percent of its business.
"This is more than a trickle-down--it's a body slam," said Dempsey.
The Payroll Protection Program was designed to help firms like Sprint, giving their owners loans that could turn into grants, but the program's funds ran dry last week, and if Congress can't agree on a strategy to pump in more cash, workers who count on their jobs could be left in the lurch.
"This is a family business, and the people that work for us are family as well, and we understand the impact that we have if we can't pay them," said Dempsey.
John Fleming with the SBA's Delaware office says demand for loans now is higher than ever.
"Yeah, like never before, it's just tremendous demand coming from small businesses--we did more loans in the last 14 days than we ever did in the last 14 years," said Fleming.
Delaware's share of PPP funds came in last week and Dempsey said the cash meant he could pay his workers, at least for now.
"We would have run out of money very shortly..2 weeks max, maybe," said Dempsey.
The 350 million dollars Congress originally put into the program is gone, and legislators have to come up with a deal to add more cash so small businesses not deemed essential can stay afloat during the COVID-19 shutdown.