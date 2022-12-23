Volunteers with the Peace Corps, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, are preparing to fulfill service missions in dozens of countries for the first time since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those volunteers is a Wilmington-area man.
Peace Corps volunteers were directed to go home in March 2020. But, it was years earlier that Jackson Webb became interested in Peace Corps. He had heard plenty about it from a cousin who volunteered in north Africa.
"Not only is it a way to travel, but it's also a way to actually do some good and be of real service to communities around the world and kind of create a cross-cultural bridge between the American way of life and the way of life in communities that maybe we don't hear a lot about, especially places like Timor-Leste," Webb said.
Timor-Leste will be Webb's destination in January. It is located between Australia and Indonesia. Webb will be involved in English education, and his service term will last two years and three months.
"This is a fascinating place that I never would have thought to go to if I hadn't applied for wherever I was most needed and I could not be more excited to engage with the community there," Webb added.
Volunteers with the Peace Corps have the option of seeking an assignment in a country closer to the United States, or to go to a place where their services are most needed.
Webb, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in communication, said he had always been fascinated with the idea of traveling far beyond the banks of the Christina River. He said the application process was rigorous, but he would encourage others to at least look into it.
What about safety? Webb said from a carefully-vetted host family to crime prevention to the series of vaccinations, it is frequently stressed.
"They make sure to give you the proper tools to make sure you keep yourself safe," Webb said.
According to the Peace Corps, more than 900 volunteers are returning to work in 45 countries. Projects may involve education, health, agriculture, the environment, youth in development and community economic development.
Volunteers receive a monthly stipend, or living wage, similar to the salaries of people in the community where they serve. Returned volunteers receive federal employment and graduate school benefit.
Information on how to apply is available at peacecorps.gov . Applications submitted before January 1st may result in an opportunity in the summer of 2023.