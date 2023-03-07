Delaware State Police are investigating an accident which critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, near Stanton.
The accident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and St. James Church Road.
First responders, including Mill Creek Fire Company, found the victim in the crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Route 2.
According to New Castle County EMS, the approximately 75-year old man was treated for a head injury and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
The eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour while the incident was investigated.