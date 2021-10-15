A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Old Baltimore Pike and Lucerne Drive near Bear Thursday night.
Paramedics said they arrived to the scene in front of the Iron Hill Apartments at about 8:32 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, where they found an approximately 25-year-old woman laying in the road.
She was treated for a head injury and possible internal injuries, before being taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.