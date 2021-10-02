A New Castle man is dead after he was hit by an SUV as he walked across across Route 13 Friday night.
The 36-year-old victim walked into the path of a Chevy Tahoe on 13 southbound at Memorial Drive at about 9:50 p.m., Delaware State Police said.
The SUV's driver, a 37-year-old New Castle woman, pulled over and called 911.
Police say the victim, who wasn't wearing reflective clothing, carrying a light, or crossing at a crosswalk, was taken to a hospital and passed away there.
Police are withholding his name until his family can be notified.
13 southbound was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the accident, which police say is still under investigation.