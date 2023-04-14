A 38-year-old Newark man is dead after being hit by two vehicles.
Delaware State Police said the man was on foot and entered the northbound lanes of Otts Chapel Road near Oklahoma State Drive Thursday night. He was hit first by one car, then was struck by the undercarriage of a second vehicle.
The pedestrian died at the scene. Both drivers came to a controlled stop and were not injured.
State Police said the man who died was dressed in dark clothing and had no flashlight on the dark portion of roadway.
The incident and investigation impacted traffic for about four hours. Anyone with information about the pedestrian fatality is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-660-3798 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.