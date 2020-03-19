A 21-year old New Castle woman died after she was hit by two cars on Route 40 in Glasgow Wednesday evening.
Delaware State troopers said the victim was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Pulaski Highway in the area of a crosswalk at the Perch Creek Drive intersection just after 8 p.m. on March 18, 2020.
Police said traffic on Route 40 had a green light and the woman tried crossing against the pedestrian stop signal.
She was struck by a car in the right lane and thrown into the left lane, where she was hit again, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of both cars stopped, and neither is being cited, according to troopers.