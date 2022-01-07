Delaware State Police have identified the woman hit and killed by a car late Wednesday night, January 5, 2022, as 55-year old Tonya Coleman of Harrington.
Troopers said Harrington was standing in a lane of traffic on Route 13 near Peach Basket Road when she was hit around 11:15 p.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17-year old driver of the car stopped after the collision.
About six hours earlier, Dover Police had issued a Gold Alert for Coleman after she was last seen leaving the Bayhealth Kent Campus.
Authorities were concerned about her safety due to a medical condition requiring monitoring and treatment.