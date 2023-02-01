Hitchens Farm ped fatal
Mike Phillips

A 69-year old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Verbena Drive in the Hitchens Farm neighborhood in North Star Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023.

New Castle County Police say the victim was struck and killed around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection with Periwinkle Lane.

The car involved continued on Verbena Drive several hundred feet before colliding with a tree.

The car's driver, a 31-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

