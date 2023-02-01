A 69-year old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Verbena Drive in the Hitchens Farm neighborhood in North Star Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023.
New Castle County Police say the victim was struck and killed around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection with Periwinkle Lane.
The car involved continued on Verbena Drive several hundred feet before colliding with a tree.
The car's driver, a 31-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating.