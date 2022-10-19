State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark-area on Tuesday night.
Shortly before midnight, an SUV traveling northbound on Ott’s Chapel Road turned left onto West Chestnut Hill Road traveling westbound.
At the time, a pedestrian had entered the westbound lane of West Chestnut Hill Road from an unknown location. The SUV veered to the right in attempt to avoid the collision, but the front right of the SUV ultimately struck the pedestrian.
Troopers say the area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.
The 67-year-old man from Newark was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification of the next of kin.