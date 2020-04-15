A 59-year old Newark man died after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020 along Route 40 at Brookmont Drive.
Delaware State Police say the pedestrian attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Route 40 outside of a crosswalk and while traffic had a green light.
He was hit by a car driven by a 63-year old New Castle man who immediately stopped at the scene.
The victim was treated by New Castle County paramedics and Christiana Fire Company EMTs but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and the victim's identity has not been released.