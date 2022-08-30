A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning.
New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating, but said they believe impairment was not a likely factor.