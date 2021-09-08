A pedestrian was killed in a hit & run crash along South Dupont Road near the Wilmington city limits early Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police were dispatched at 4:14 a.m. to northbound Route 100 near Taft Avenue, where they found a pedestrian in the right thru lane.
Police believe the unknown striking vehicle continued north towards Route 100 and Faulkland Road, and do not know where it went from there.
The 34-year-old victim was not wearing any reflective clothing or carrying a lighted device. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Route 100 was closed between Kirkwood Highway and Faulkland road for three hours during the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have possible doorbell or surveillance footage in the area are asked to contact Master Corporal John Breen by calling 302-365-8486