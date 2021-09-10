pedestrian_killed.jpg

A pedestrian was struck and killed as the result of a crash in Edgemoor Thursday morning.

Police said an unidentified 65-year-old man was walking northbound on Governor Printz Boulevard near the yellow-striped edge of the left-thru lane at about 6:12 a.m., when a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Claymont man was travelling southbound in its left lane.

According to State Police, the front left of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, before the operator pulled over and called 9-1-1.

Police said the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing or carrying a light.

Governor Printz Boulevard was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

It's the second straight day a New Castle County pedestrian was struck and killed, following a wreck on Dupont Road early Wednesday morning.

