A pedestrian was struck and killed as the result of a crash in Edgemoor Thursday morning.
Police said an unidentified 65-year-old man was walking northbound on Governor Printz Boulevard near the yellow-striped edge of the left-thru lane at about 6:12 a.m., when a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Claymont man was travelling southbound in its left lane.
According to State Police, the front left of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, before the operator pulled over and called 9-1-1.
Police said the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing or carrying a light.
Governor Printz Boulevard was closed for about two hours for the investigation.
It's the second straight day a New Castle County pedestrian was struck and killed, following a wreck on Dupont Road early Wednesday morning.