A 40-year old Newark woman is dead after getting hit by a pick up truck Thursday evening, December 17, 2021, on Route 141 south of Newport.
Delaware State Police said the victim was walking on the southbound shoulder of the highway in the area of the I-95 southbound off ramp around 5:30 p.m.
Troopers said she stepped into the right lane to apparently pick something up and was hit by a pick up truck.
The driver of the pick up, a 52-year old Smyrna man, stopped at the scene and was not hurt.
The identity of the victim has not been released.