A pedestrian was struck on Concord Pike at Florence Avenue at 10:30 Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022.
Delaware State Police say a car was turning left from Whitby Drive onto northbound Route 202 and struck the male victim who was in the crosswalk.
The victim was treated on scene by Talleyville firefighters and EMTs, and New Castle County paramedics, before being transferred to a Delaware State Police helicopter which had set down nearby at Concord Gallery shopping center.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the accident.