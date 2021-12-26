A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she was hit by a car in New Castle Sunday morning.
New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from three area fire companies, were dispatched to the 100 block of North DuPont Highway around 8:45 a.m. on December 26, 2021, for a report of a pedestrian struck.
The victim was found in the road, suffering from a head injury and possible internal injuries.
She was taken to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating.