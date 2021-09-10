A pedestrian was struck and killed in Edgemoor Friday morning.
Delaware State Police said it happened at 6:12 a.m. on September 10, 2021. Troopers said a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 79-year-old man from Claymont, was heading southbound in the left lane of Governor Printz Boulevard, when he struck a 65-year-old man who was walking against traffic along the yellow fog line.
The driver immediately called 911.
Troopers said the pedestrian wasn't wearing any reflective clothing or carrying any light. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
The crash shuttered Governor Printz Boulevard near Rysing Drive for two hours.
This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sgt. Alexander by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.